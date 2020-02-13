Menu
Man suffers burns in reported chemical fire

Andrew Korner
by
13th Feb 2020 1:25 PM
A MAN has sustained serious burns across his legs, body and arms following a reported chemical fire at an Ipswich home.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman says critical care paramedics are on scene at the house at Josephine St, Camira to assess the man's injuries.

The cause of the fire is not confirmed, however the spokeswoman said it was believed to have been a chemical fire.

The man is being taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital for further treatment.

