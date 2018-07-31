Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man suffers burns, eye injury in workplace incident

31st Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKPLACE Health and Safety is investigating after a man was injured at a North Tivoli job site early yesterday morning.

Paramedics were called to a business on Mt Crosby Rd about 6am, following reports a 37-year-old man had sustained facial injuries.

A QAS spokesman later said the man was treated for burns and was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesman from Workplace Health and Safety said the incident was under investigation.

"Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is investigating an incident at North Tivoli," he said.

"A 37-year-old male was taken to hospital with an eye injury following the incident involving a loader.

"WHSQ inspectors attended the scene."

Neither QAS nor Workplace Health and Safety Queensland were at liberty for provide further information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
 

north tivoli workplace accident workplace health and safety
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Pahlke caught with questions over his 'private email' use

    premium_icon Pahlke caught with questions over his 'private email' use

    Council News Ratepayers cover the cost of councillor David Pahlke's use of a secondary email account

    Council labels operator 'disappointing' in investigation

    premium_icon Council labels operator 'disappointing' in investigation

    News Buildings have been erected without council approval

    Disability advocate calls for fix to botched NGR trains

    premium_icon Disability advocate calls for fix to botched NGR trains

    Environment Ipswich Rail advocate Allan Ward wants an open public inquiry

    Petersen's court suit against council is over

    premium_icon Petersen's court suit against council is over

    News Supreme court action launched by a former political candidate ends

    Local Partners