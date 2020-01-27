Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic house fire pics. Picture: Peter Ristevski
Generic house fire pics. Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

Man suffers burns after house fire

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
26th Jan 2020 10:15 AM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 7:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE at a Longreach home saw an older male sustain burns last night.

A triple-0 called was received at 10.51pm and the caller could see flames at the Galah St residence.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles responded.

It was reported the fire was in the kitchen and was extinguished by 11.11pm.

Fire crews left the scene at 11.4pm.

An older male with burns was transported stable to Longreach Hospital at 10.55pm.

Police have advised the fire has not been treated at suspicious.

burn injuries burns house fire longreach house fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus: Fatal outbreak spreads globally over weekend

        Coronavirus: Fatal outbreak spreads globally over weekend

        Health The number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus in China has risen to nearly 2000 and the death toll, to 56.

        Raise a cup to help collect funds for our brave firefighters

        premium_icon Raise a cup to help collect funds for our brave firefighters

        News Enjoy a hot beverage and some cakes all while helping a worthy cause this weekend...

        Former student returns to Ipswich school as principal

        premium_icon Former student returns to Ipswich school as principal

        Education The school’s new principal first set foot on the grounds as a Year 6 student and it...

        Ipswich volunteer honoured by OAM

        premium_icon Ipswich volunteer honoured by OAM

        News Ipswich volunteer to be an honoured with an OAM.