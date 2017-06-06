Man 'struggling' at time of child sexual assault

AN IPSWICH teenager who assaulted a 13-year-old school boy was "struggling with his sexuality", a court has heard.

The man, who was in Year 12 at the time of offending, invited the boy, who was in Year 9 at the same school, back to his home over two days in 2014.

The man, who is now 20, sexually assaulted the boy on both days before the victim told him he had to leave.

The boy told his friend about the assault almost a year later and said he did what the man told him because he was scared.

The man pleaded guilty to eight charges in Ipswich District Court yesterday including indecent treatment of a child, attempted indecent treatment of a child and indecent treatment by permitting.

The court heard psychologist reports revealed the man was not sexually attracted to children.

Judge Dennis Lynch there was "a greater risk to him physically if he was actually imprisoned".

"After he left he was aware he had misinterpreted his behaviour as consenting to this conduct," Judge Lynch said.

"The complainant revealed he did not want to take part in the conduct.

"He misinterpreted the reaction of the complainant and he was struggling with his own sexuality at the time of the offending."

The man was sentenced to two years' probation with no convictions recorded.