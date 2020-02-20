Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lightning over south east Queensland last night put a man in hospital when it struck nearby
Lightning over south east Queensland last night put a man in hospital when it struck nearby
Weather

Man struck by lightning

Darren Hallesy
by
20th Feb 2020 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAST night's light show over Ipswich put a man in hospital, and things almost turned deadly.

Soon after dusk across Ipswich a severe storm brushed past the city to the north, sparing residents another downpour, but another storm hit parts of the city soon after.

While only officially 1mm was recorded, it did leave behind a spectacular light show as it moved east that many residents shared on social media.

Meanwhile the storm that missed Ipswich continued east, putting a man in hospital around 6pm. 

Paramedics transported a male patient in his sixties to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable condition with back and chest pain after reportedly being thrown backwards when lightning struck nearby at a private address approximately 5.45pm.

No storms are expected in Ipswich today, with clear skies and top temperature of 36 degrees predicted, before showers return for the next few days.

Temperatures are expected to be much cooler over the weekend, with a top on Saturday of 29 degrees expected, and 28 on Sunday, with a 40 and 50% chance of rain respectively. 

inala lightning weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Still driving my first Holden’: Mayor’s pride and joy

        premium_icon ‘Still driving my first Holden’: Mayor’s pride and joy

        News Holden tragic Graeme Lehmann still drives his first car, a Holden ute

        Why Ipswich residents are paying more for water

        premium_icon Why Ipswich residents are paying more for water

        News Ipswich residents are paying an average of $45 more on their water bills.

        Locals return for new business adventure

        premium_icon Locals return for new business adventure

        News Husband and wife duo return ‘home’ to Ipswich’s Top of Town precinct

        MURDER-SUICIDE: How social posts hid a terrifying reality

        premium_icon MURDER-SUICIDE: How social posts hid a terrifying reality

        Crime To most it appeared as if the Baxters were living a fairytale