Man struck by lightning, rushed to hospital

A BOLT of lightning that struck a person has landed a male patient in hospital.

The patient reported he had been struck by lightning in Silver Ridge at 12.40am Saturday morning and was rushed to Toowoomba hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient was hospitalised after the quad bike they were riding flipped at 7.08pm, Friday night.

Paramedics attended the private property in Hatton Vale and transported the patient in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital.