Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Zechariah Joel McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval and stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products.
Zechariah Joel McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval and stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products.
News

Man still in custody after allegedly stealing $30k in items

Ross Irby
3rd Oct 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Ipswich man accused of stealing nearly $30,000 in vaping products remains in police custody after being charged.

The case against Zechariah Joel McLean, 32, from Redbank Plains, received a brief mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week following his arrest.

McLean is accused of breaking into three business premises at Booval on Saturday, September 26.

He faces three charges of entering premises at Booval on September 26 - including Ipswich Vapor Club on Brisbane Road, and an Indian restaurant where he is alleged to have taken kitchen utensils and cash.

His matters were mentioned and adjourned to October 27 and McLean remanded in custody.

crime queensland crime stealing theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussies go wild over Ash Barty's beer celebration

        Aussies go wild over Ash Barty's beer celebration

        News Aussie world number one Ash Barty sent social media into a spin when cameras captured her celebrating the AFL action with a beer in hand.

        Man suffers burns to chest, face after fire pit accident

        Premium Content Man suffers burns to chest, face after fire pit accident

        News The man suffered burns to his chest and face in an early morning accident

        Cuddly nappy-wearing pet catches attention in Ipswich CBD

        Premium Content Cuddly nappy-wearing pet catches attention in Ipswich CBD

        Pets & Animals ‘Everyone who cuddles them just wants to keep them.’

        Force team dedicates state title success to popular coach

        Premium Content Force team dedicates state title success to popular coach

        Basketball Ipswich junior side rises above tragic news to win impressively in honour of family...