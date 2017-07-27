Man steals Redbull, gets locked in Ipswich petrol station

RETURNING to the scene of his crime less than 24 hours after he stole a can of Redbull from a Booval petrol station, Corey Peter Doble found himself locked inside the store waiting for police to arrive.

The 24-year-old "serial pest" didn't have enough money to pay for the $5.50 drink so he stashed it in his pocket and left, police were told in October.

An employee recognised him in the store the next night so locked the doors.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing and a nine other offences including resisting a security officer, evading fare, possessing drugs and traffic offences.

A month later he blew cigarette smoke in an Ipswich Courthouse security guard's face and told him to "choke on it" and the same month he was found with five tablets of restricted drugs in his satchel at Ipswich McDonalds.

Doble was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months.

