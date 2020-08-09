Man steals gel blasters and fairy statue in brazen thefts

AN Ipswich man who has racked up more than 20 convictions for stealing and dishonesty offences, is again in jail for his latest round of crimes.

With his offences described as brazen, the offender Mark Tathem and a mate stole a car, gel blasters, a vacuum cleaner, even fairy and wolf statues.

But with time already spent in jail he will be out of jail in October.

Appearing by video-link from jail before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence, Mark Daniel Tathem, 34, from Regency Downs, pleaded guilty to seven offences that included stealing; three charges of entering premises by break to steal; entering a dwelling to steal; enter premises with intent; and unlawful use of a stolen motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Tathem used a tool to jemmy open doors and used a stolen car to commit other offences.

Mr Tsoi said Tathem had 21 previous convictions for stealing, dishonesty type offences, four previous convictions for unlawful use of motor vehicles, and four for unlawfully entering premises.

His criminal offending had escalated since 2012 with only brief gaps in his history.

At the time of the offences Tathem was subject to a suspended jail sentence of 10 days for failing to appear at court.

Mr Tsoi said a jail sentence was the only option and police sought a sentence of 15 to 18 months with parole release at one-third.

Tathem’s offences before the court included stealing from Coles in Gatton on May 7 when he simply walked out with a basket load of goods.

Staff saw him get into a silver Toyota Spacia van and drive off.

In one offence Tathem was one of two males recorded on CCTV at 11.15pm on January 24 using a jemmy to break into the Salvation Army thrift store un Bundamba.

The males wore gloves or socks on their hands, one seen to have distinctive tattoos.

A few hours later in a break-in at a Marburg chemist shop at 12.20am on January 25, two shirtless males were recorded on CCTV with T-shirts wrapped around their hands used a crow bar to try and jemmy a door open, but an alarm triggered and ended their enterprise.

On Australia Day a person saw his neighbour’s Ford Ranger being driven off in Muirlea just before 8pm while the owner was away.

It was found abandoned in Regency Downs two days later with Tathem’s fingerprints identified.

The Mystical Wonderland store at Marburg was broken into at 2.30am on January 27 and trashed.

The thieves haul included a Dyson vacuum, computer, fairy and wolf statues.

CCTV again recorded two males breaking in at 2.30am with gloves or socks covering their hands.

Then at 3.45am using the stolen Ford Ranger two males were recorded on CCTV breaking into a shop at Plainland where Gel blaster handguns were stolen.

Defence lawyer Christy Louden said that when released from jail last time Tathem found that his then partner had moved on.

He instructed that he did not know what to do. He began hanging out with the wrong people and reoffended.

He was now in a new relationship with a woman who helps keep him out of trouble.

Ms Louden said Tathem sought a suspended sentence but she conceded he had only spent 79 days in custody.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted his previous offences and most recent sentence in August last year with an 8-month jail term, suspended for 18-months.

Tathem was sentenced to various jail terms of three months, eight months, and 15 months.

He will receive parole on October 7.