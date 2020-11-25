Man steals from mother after being kicked out of home

A CASH strapped son stole and then hocked his mother’s gazebo and a power drill for the princely sum of $120, a court has heard.

William Joseph Berringer, 25, from Chuwar, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing between November 26 and December 19, 2019; and committing fraud of $120 on December 17.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Berringer moved into his mother’s home but was evicted a few weeks later on December 18.

On January 7 this year his mother located a loan slip for a portable gazebo and a drill.

Police went to a Cash Converters store and seized the property.

The court heard Berringer had taken the items there to secure a $120 loan.

Sgt Dick said he had since repaid the $120 to Cash Converters.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Berringer was on Work Cover as a result of an injury.

She said Beringer instructed that he took the items from his mother’s house to hock them so he had money to relocate.

Magistrate David Shepherd said there was a previous stealing offence on Berringer’s history that earned him a 15-month jail term.

Berringer, a father of one, told the court he does some volunteer work with the Salvation Army.

“I’m truly sorry. I can’t change it. I thought I could count on my mother,” he said.

“It was the wrong decision, completely.”

Mr Shepherd said it was unusual circumstances and involved him taking advantage of a family member who he thought had let him down.

Berringer was fined $500.