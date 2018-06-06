Menu
The bus-stop stabbing occurred near Wynyard bus station.
Crime

Man stabbed while waiting for bus

6th Jun 2018 3:51 PM

A MAN has been arrested after another man was stabbed while waiting for a bus at Wynyard this afternoon.

At about 2pm, emergency services were called to a bus stop on Carrington St, outside Wynyard Railway Station, after reports a man had been stabbed by another man while waiting in a bus queue.

A police car near the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Twitter / @AzzyChill
The man suffered stab wounds to the back of his neck and was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a stable condition.

The other man left the area and was seen heading toward York St.

Police arrested him at about 3pm.

