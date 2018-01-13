Tai Chi women find stab victim at train station

Police scour the area outside Hurstville Train Station for clues.

Police scour the area outside Hurstville Train Station for clues.

A man has been stabbed to death in broad daylight outside a train station in Sydney's south-west.

The man in his 60s was near a park bench outside Hurstville Train Station when he was stabbed in the torso just after 6am on Saturday.

He stumbled about 20 metres across a small park before collapsing on a footpath at the station entrance.

Officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing outside Hurstville Train Station.

A forensic searches for clues outside Hurstville Train Station.

Women taking part in Tai Chi practice nearby came across the man's body, surrounded by a trail of blood, and raised the alarm.

"He did receive severe lacerations to the body," St George Local Area Command Inspector David Ralph said.

"I'm not sure how many. (Paramedics) did attempt to revive him as police did as well but unfortunately it didn't last very long."

Less than an hour later, police received a tip-off and raced to a house in nearby Patrick St.

A man in his 20s was arrested and a knife allegedly linked to the fatal stabbing was found inside the home.

Police establish a crime scene outside Hurstville Train Station.

It's unclear if the two men knew each other or if it was a random attack.

"The investigation is still in its stages of infancy," Inspector Ralph said.

"I don't know if they are related or know each other."

Police hope council CCTV footage of the park will shed light on exactly what happened.

Detectives were at the man's house on Saturday morning and focused on a white Honda sedan parked across the driveway.

Neighbours say the man only moved into the weatherboard a few weeks ago.

Despite the killing taking place the middle of Hurstville, most surrounding business were not open yet and witnesses were few and far between.

Police seal off the station entrance after passers-by made the horrific discovery.