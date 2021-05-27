Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Northern Territory Police are investigating a death and a serious injury in Karama in Darwin’s north. Picture: Che Chorley
Northern Territory Police are investigating a death and a serious injury in Karama in Darwin’s north. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Man stabbed to death in Darwin

by Frances Vinall
27th May 2021 11:31 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM

A 20-year-old man is dead and a 25-year-old woman is significantly injured after an assault near a shopping centre in the Northern Territory.

The man and woman were stabbed in the bloody incident at Karama in Darwin’s north, the NT News reported.

The Northern Territory Police major crimes squad is investigating the death after paramedics were called just before midnight on Wednesday.

Security guards at the shopping centre called for an ambulance, with paramedics finding the young man in a critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

“The man was conveyed to Royal Darwin Hospital however was pronounced deceased upon arrival,” they said.

Two male adults were taken into custody, where police said they were assisting with the investigation.

A 25-year-old female was also taken to Royal Darwin Hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

She had significant injuries to her stomach, police said.

Road closures are in place on Kalymnos Drive and are expected to remain for several hours.

Originally published as Man stabbed to death in Darwin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        Premium Content How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        News The former Ipswich MP had a profound impact on many lives, but few saw this more than his family

        REVEALED: When new BBQ restaurant will open its doors

        Premium Content REVEALED: When new BBQ restaurant will open its doors

        News The highly-anticipated barbecue restaurant will soon welcome its first customers.

        Fireys pull burning mattress from Ipswich home

        Premium Content Fireys pull burning mattress from Ipswich home

        News One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene of the fire

        ‘Bunny-hopping’ car conks out in cloud of smoke

        Premium Content ‘Bunny-hopping’ car conks out in cloud of smoke

        News The car was blowing so much smoke other drivers were forced to pull over