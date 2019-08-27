Menu
Detectives investigating an armed robbery in Redbank Plains on August 11 have released images of a man who may be able to assist them with their investigation.
Man stabbed, robbed at knife point after taxi ride

Navarone Farrell
27th Aug 2019 10:45 AM
DETECTIVES investigating an armed robbery in Redbank Plains on August 11 have released images of a man who may be able to assist them with their investigation.

At around 3.25am two men, who were not known to each other, caught a taxi from a hotel in Acacia Ridge to Cedar Road.

When the taxi dropped the men off at the location one man demanded the other man's mobile phone.

When the 23-year-old man refused, the other man produced a knife and stabbed him a number of times in the shoulder, back and hand before fleeing the scene with the stolen mobile phone.

The injured man made his way to Glorious Promenade, where emergency services were called.

The 23-year-old man was then transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment of stab wounds.

The other man is described as Pacific Islander in appearance, with black hair tied up in a 'knot', short facial hair and of a solid build.

Anyone with information or who recognises the man is urged to contact police.

