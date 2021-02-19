Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at a busy shopping precinct in Sydney this afternoon in a horrifying attack.
A man has been stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at a busy shopping precinct in Sydney this afternoon in a horrifying attack.
Crime

Man stabbed in horror attack at shops

by James Hall
19th Feb 2021 4:03 PM

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition on Friday afternoon following a stabbing attack in broad daylight at a shopping strip in Sydney's northwest.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen in front of multiple shoppers at Betty Cuthbert Avenue.

He was treated by multiple ambulance crews at the scene before being transported to the Westmead Hospital.

A crime scene has been established and no arrests have been made.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Man stabbed in horror attack at shops

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council settles legal battle with waste company

        Premium Content Council settles legal battle with waste company

        Council News The council has settled a legal matter with a waste company, saving at least $250,000 in legal fees, but an unauthorised extension will remain in place

        • 19th Feb 2021 2:37 PM
        ’Forgotten’ town faces unique challenges in hail recovery

        Premium Content ’Forgotten’ town faces unique challenges in hail recovery

        News The resilient rural community Rosewood is still picking up the pieces after the...

        Woollen Mills unused six years after council purchase

        Premium Content Woollen Mills unused six years after council purchase

        Council News There were grand plans to transform the heritage-listed property into a cultural...

        Ipswich Cup Day returns in June with Winter Carnival boost

        Ipswich Cup Day returns in June with Winter Carnival boost

        Horses City’s major race day back on calendar.