Two men were rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Saturday night.
Crime

Man stabbed in head during violent robbery of unit

Eden Boyd
16th May 2021 10:30 AM | Updated: 1:00 PM
A man was stabbed in the head on Saturday night after a burglar broke into his Nambour unit.

Police say the Mary Street resident disturbed a man breaking into his unit just after 7pm.

A scuffle ensued which resulted in the 53-year-old man sustaining a stab wound to his head and upper arm.

Paramedics, including critical care, treated the man for his non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed or heard any suspicious behaviour in the area about 7pm is asked to contact police.

Investigations into the serious assault are ongoing.

It comes as police were called to a separate wounding incident at a private address in Cooloola Cove about 9.40pm.

The man suffered back injuries and was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

nambour serious assault
The Sunshine Coast Daily

