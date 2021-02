Ambulance crews and police rushed to the scene of a reported stabbing on one of Townsville busiest streets last night.

It is understood emergency services received a call about the suspected stabbing on Sturt St about 8.40pm.

A man was reportedly stabbed in the chest.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a 39-year-old man had been taken to Townsville University Hospital with minor injuries.

Originally published as Man stabbed in busy street