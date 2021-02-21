Man stabbed housemate in chest and left him to die

Israel Hans Costelloe jailed for six years for stabbing man in chest and leaving him to dye

While a stabbing victim feared his attacker, he was still taken by surprise when a knife was plunged into his chest, puncturing his lung and slicing his liver.

The victim, who The Morning Bulletin will not identify for their safety, had been living with his attacker prior to the stabbing and had been asked to leave the day of the encounter.

His attacker, Israel Hans Costelloe, was sentenced Thursday in Rockhampton District Court for one count of causing grievous bodily harm.

Defence lawyer Maree Wiley said Costelloe, 27, had been high on methamphetamines for about a week, and had not slept, in the lead up to the stabbing incident at a Depot Hill residence on September 2, 2019.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said the victim, 38, had been asked to leave the house and Costelloe threw a glass at him, narrowly missing his head.

The victim saw Costelloe was armed with a knife and left, however, came back twice - once to get his phone and charger and the other to pack up his belongings.

The victim had fallen asleep while packing his items and was woken by another person in the house telling him he had to leave.

Costelloe walked up to the victim and thrust the knife into his ribcage.

The victim pulled the knife out.

Costelloe left the house with his brother.

The victim was unable to get assistance from any of the others in the house.

When he coughed, he coughed blood and when he tried to speak, blood came out of his mouth.

He threw items at windows hoping the neighbours would notice and call for help.

It was only after the victim called his parents to say goodbye, believing he was dying, that someone came out of their room in the house and helped him.

Emergency services were called to an East St, Depot Hill, residence at 12.03am.

Judge Jeff Clarke said the victim would have died had he not received medical attention.

The victim was flown to Brisbane due to the extent of his injuries.

Ms Sargent said Costelloe returned to the house at 3am and told police the victim stabbed himself and that the victim needed "to get his head checked".

This wasn't Costelloe's first act of violence - it was reported in 2019 he flipped over the bed his then partner had been sleeping on in a drunken violent outburst.

Ms Sargent said Costelloe claimed "it was his right to flip her as she was being lazy" and he wanted the bed for his friend.

She said he also "gave her two out of 10 for landing".

Ms Sargent said the Crown had tried unsuccessfully to contact the stabbing victim since October 2020 to get a victim impact statement.

Ms Wiley said Costelloe started using methamphetamines about a month prior to the stabbing and had been high for a week leading up to the incident, having little to no sleep.

She said he did not recall much of the incident.

Ms Wiley said Costelloe had been homeschooled until Grade 9 and struggled in mainstream school due to his religion, race and being homeschooled.

He ended up dropping out in Year 10.

She said he had relocated to Cairns with his parents and siblings when he was 17, but relocated back to Rockhampton a short time later and was homeless until he started living in his grandparents' house which was where the stabbing took place.

Ms Wiley said Costelloe's father died unexpectedly about a year prior to the stabbing.

Judge Clarke sentenced Costelloe to six years prison, declared 534 days presentence custody and set parole eligibility for September 3, 2021.