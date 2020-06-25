Menu
Man stabbed by stranger outside Woolies store

by JACOB MILEY
25th Jun 2020 6:59 AM
A MAN has been sentenced to three years jail for stabbing a stranger outside of a Gold Coast shopping centre.

Nathan John Fenton, 32, stabbed his victim three times during a fight that started when he accused the stranger of looking at him near the Mudgeeraba Woolworths on August 9 last year.

The Southport District Court heard the victim replied "grow up and get off the drugs, mate" before a fight ensued.

"At one point the complainant felt what he thought were punches to his side, when you moved off, he realised you had stabbed him," Judge Katherine McGinness said.

The court heard the victim suffered three stab wounds, two of which were superficial.

Fenton fled and was arrested two days later.

Ms McGinness said: "You inflicted harm with a knife … the consequences of that could have been so much worse. You could have killed the complainant, or seriously injured him. "Fortunately, on this occasion that did not occur. But you must not carry weapons with you in the future."

 

The incident happened outside a Woolworths store in Mudgeeraba.
Fenton pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and 14 other summary charges including drug, property and driving offences.

He was sentenced to three years jail, with immediate parole, taking into account the 318 days' time served.

Defence lawyer James Grehan said his client had a "disadvantaged background" and suffered from a number of mental health issues.

He said Fenton was "incredibly remorseful and expressed a willingness to apologise" to his victim.

Fenton's licence was also disqualified for two years.

 

