Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 20s was stabbed during an altercation at Mooloolaba.
A man in his 20s was stabbed during an altercation at Mooloolaba.
Breaking

Man stabbed as street brawl turns bloody

Ashley Carter
1st Jul 2020 7:20 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital after allegedly being stabbed during a fight at Mooloolaba.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said there was an altercation between two men on Venning St and Walan St just before 1am.

POLICE CALL TO PUT END TO RAMPANT PREDATORS ON COAST

ONE MONSTROUS DAY IN MAY, A CHILD KILLER CHANGED OUR LIVES

He said the victim "thought he'd been punched", but when he looked at his injury he realised he'd been stabbed.

The men were not known to each other.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police were searching for the alleged offender.

The victim was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with abdominal and back injuries and was in a serious condition.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks mooloolaba scd crime stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUDGET BREAKDOWN: How the money will be spent

        premium_icon BUDGET BREAKDOWN: How the money will be spent

        News Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding handed down her first budget yesterday. Here’s how the money will be spent.

        ‘No comment’: re-elected councillors on new budget

        premium_icon ‘No comment’: re-elected councillors on new budget

        News Mayor Teresa Harding said the previous council’s actions had significant impacts on...

        Ipswich’s best: See who joins top officials list

        premium_icon Ipswich’s best: See who joins top officials list

        Sport Find out how these people have served the city with skill, professionalism and...

        Driver involved in Lockyer fatal crash to be sentenced

        premium_icon Driver involved in Lockyer fatal crash to be sentenced

        Crime Woman will plead guilty to charges after over Gatton father's death