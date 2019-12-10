Man stabbed after car stolen from Ipswich daycare

AROUND 5.10pm last night a 28-year-old Brassall man parked his car and left it unlocked while he entered a daycare centre.

Three males approached the unlocked car and one male got in the car and drove it away.

A short time later, the car owner approached three males, an altercation occurred, and the car owner was stabbed three times.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition. Three males are assisting police with their enquires.

The car is still outstanding, and investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902455063