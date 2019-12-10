Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man stabbed after car stolen from Ipswich daycare

Navarone Farrell
by
10th Dec 2019 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AROUND 5.10pm last night a 28-year-old Brassall man parked his car and left it unlocked while he entered a daycare centre.

Three males approached the unlocked car and one male got in the car and drove it away.

A short time later, the car owner approached three males, an altercation occurred, and the car owner was stabbed three times.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition. Three males are assisting police with their enquires.

The car is still outstanding, and investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902455063

More Stories

Show More
brassall court crime knife police stabbing wounding
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘No signs of life’: Fears for Aussies in NZ volcano tragedy

        premium_icon ‘No signs of life’: Fears for Aussies in NZ volcano tragedy

        News Scott Morrison has warned the nation of “difficult days ahead” after confirming 11 Australians remained “unaccounted for” and three are dead following the NZ...

        Race track in for possible Olympic transformation

        premium_icon Race track in for possible Olympic transformation

        News A Brisbane racing track could be totally transformed into a new Olympic venue.

        Popular cafe revitalised after move to new location

        premium_icon Popular cafe revitalised after move to new location

        Business An Ipswich cafe and restaurant has been revitalised by a short move down the road...

        Dry heat adds fuel to region’s bushfires

        premium_icon Dry heat adds fuel to region’s bushfires

        News After a weekend of horror fire conditions and record breaking temperatures across...