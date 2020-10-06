Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man stabbed after allegedly punching woman in face

by Jacob Miley
6th Oct 2020 10:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has undergone emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed in a domestic violence dispute at a Tweed Heads unit.

Authorities were called to the unit on Bay St after reports of a "physical altercation" about 7.30pm Monday.

Police will allege the pair, who are known to each other, had a "verbal argument" before the man punched the woman in the face, causing her to split her lip.

The woman then allegedly stabbed the 38-year-old man in the shoulder.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

The woman was found nearby to the unit with a cut to her lip. The 34-year-old was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment before she was charged with wound person intend to cause grievous bodily harm (DV).

She was refused bail and is due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

A crime scene has been established and investigations into the lead up to the stabbing are continuing.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family reveals $6m refurb of famous Ipswich pub

        Premium Content Family reveals $6m refurb of famous Ipswich pub

        Business While many hoteliers have been hard hit by the pandemic, the Falvey family has splashed millions on a famous pub refurbishment.

        • 6th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
        Fleeing driver ‘ruined six years of life’ taking ice

        Premium Content Fleeing driver ‘ruined six years of life’ taking ice

        News A man who fled police later told them he was suffering drug psychosis and was...

        • 6th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
        Warrego down to one lane following crash

        Premium Content Warrego down to one lane following crash

        News Motorists have been warned to expect delays this morning

        Three cannabis plants destroyed following Laidley drug raid

        Premium Content Three cannabis plants destroyed following Laidley drug raid

        Crime A LAIDLEY Heights woman planted the seeds, tending to them daily, in a bid to...