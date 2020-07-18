Menu
SWING AND MISS: This Warwick man’s challenge to fight turned into a common assault conviction. Picture: peepo
Crime

Man spits in brother-in-law’s face during fight at work

Jessica Paul
18th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 3:24 PM
A MAN went to his brother-in-law's workplace and spat in his face had his conduct denounced in court as "the most revolting thing to do".

On March 17, Shaun David Abood went to his brother-in-law's workplace to challenge him to a fight at a skatepark later that day over an ongoing family dispute.

The other man initially declined, though after Abood swung and missed twice, the men "wrestled" on the ground until they were pulled apart by other employees.

During the scuffle, Abood spat in his brother-in-law's face.

Neither man was injured in the fight.

Defence counsel Amber Acreman told the court her client had "no intention" of fighting with his brother-in-law at work.

Ms Acreman added Abood spat in the other man's face in reaction to an "inappropriate" comment about one of his children.

Magistrate Julian Noud said regardless of provocation, the father's "disgusting" behaviour was "the most revolting thing to do".

Abood pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

He was fined $650 and his conviction was not recorded.

