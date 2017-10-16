Man snatches 6-year-old girl from bed

A YOUNG man broke into a house, grabbed a six-year-old girl out of bed and assaulted her before she screamed, prompting him to flee the Loganlea home early this morning.

After breaking into the home about 5am the man entered the upstairs bedroom of the girl and removed her from bed and carried her downstairs.

Detectives said the child screamed and the man assaulted her by striking her in the face.

He then fled the home on Pinelands Dr.

The girl's parents were alerted by the screams and called police.

Police are searching for the man described as being aged in his early 20s, with a dark complexion, who was wearing long pants and a charcoal hoodie.

Detective Senior Sergeant Grant Ralston said the girl's injuries were not significant, but said the incident was disturbing.

The six-year-old child has told police the man was a stranger.

He grabbed her out of her upstairs bedroom and carried her down stairs while she was asleep.

It was there he placed the girl on the couch and placed his hand over her mouth, at which point she woke up.

The man told her to keep quiet, but she struggled free and screamed, which woke her father.

The offender fled and the father questioned a man on a BMX bike outside the home.

That man told the father the offender had run down the street seconds earlier.

But police believe the man on the bike was in fact their perpetrator.

It is believed the attack was random and opportunitisitc.

"It's sad to think this child was assaulted in her own home," Snr Sgt Ralston said.

"I'm very proud of the child."

The home was fully secured. No other child was home, but a relative and the girl's parents were asleep in seperate rooms.

"We want this person caught. We want this person off the street," Snr Sgt Ralston said.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.