Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Kay McGrath on the pandemic of violence in Australia
News

Man smashes partner’s phone to stop her calling 000

Kerri Moore
27th Nov 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 6:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WARWICK man was arrested in dramatic cicumstances after he threw a stick in his yard in a fit of rage.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the Warwick Magistrates Court the 27-year-old was swearing and yelling on his lawn on Octover 18, before he picked up the 1m stick and threw it at people standing in front of his yard.

Bystanders called police to report the concerning conduct.

Officer arrived and tried to speak to the agitated man but he remained belligerent, resisting arrest and being forcibly placed in handcuffs.

He was then placed in the back of a police car but his rage was not quelled and he headbutted the perspex screen, Sergeant Wiggan said.

A month later the man was again charged by police after smashing his partner's phone when she tried to call for help.

The court heard the couple had a long-term but volatile relationship and the man was subject to a domestic violence order at the time.

Duty lawyer Amber Acreman said the seriousness of the situation was not lost on her client, who had already been issued with a "full gamut" of sentencing options for past offences.

Ms Acreman said her client insists he did not throw the stick at anyone but concedes he "took his anger out on police".

He pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order, public nuisance and obstruct police.

Magistrate Julian Noud acknowledged the man had spent three days in police custody while awaiting his court appearance.

The man was sentenced to six months' jail but was released on immediate parole.

More Stories

domestic violence
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kindy carves learning path for fast-growing minds

        Premium Content Kindy carves learning path for fast-growing minds

        News The community digs in for new sensory path at early education centre

        • 27th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
        Lockyer cops uncover guns in alleged sex offender’s bed

        Premium Content Lockyer cops uncover guns in alleged sex offender’s bed

        News Seven firearms were located in an unlocked and open gun safe

        • 27th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
        MEGA-GALLERY: See the 2020 formals in photos

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: See the 2020 formals in photos

        News Year 12s from Ipswich and surrounds celebrate the end up year with glamour and...

        JUST CRUEL: Cases that shocked animal welfare inspectors

        Premium Content JUST CRUEL: Cases that shocked animal welfare inspectors

        News The QT has compiled a list of some of the region’s most alarming cases of...