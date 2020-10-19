Man smashed in head by beam at Coast work site

A rescue helicopter has been called to a Cooroy workplace after a man was reportedly struck in the head with a beam. Photo: File

A man has been flown to hospital with "significant" head injuries after a wooden beam reportedly fell on him at a Cooroy work site.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the beam reportedly fell and struck the man in the head at a Lower Mill Rd address just before 10am.

He suffered head and facial injuries as a result.

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was tasked to the scene as the man was treated by paramedics.

He has since been flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and is in a serious condition.