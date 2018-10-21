Man slashed with box cutter outside Sydney hostel
POLICE are searching for a man after another man was slashed several times with a box cutter outside a Sydney hostel.
The 27-year-old was found with wounds to his back, face, shoulders and arms in Potts Point about 3.30am on Sunday.
Police believe he was arguing with a man known to him before he was attacked.
"There was an ongoing dispute between them that's escalated," Inspector Michael Lauricella told reporters on Sunday.
"Someone using a box cutter as a weapon is a fairly serious offence."
The attacker fled the scene in a taxi, Insp Lauricella said.
Police are looking for a 37-year-old man they believe can assist with their investigation.
The victim was taken to St Vincent's Hospital, where he will undergo surgery for non-life threatening injuries.
Police urge anyone involved in the attack or saw it happen to come forward.