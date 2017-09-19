32°
Elderly man slashed with knife, left with large wound

Police have charged a 66-year-old man after a man was allegedly stabbed during a dispute in Redbank Plains this morning.

It will be alleged the pair were involved in a verbal altercation in the front yard of a Kate Court residence about 8.30am.

It will be further alleged during the incident, a 62-year-old man was slashed with a knife, causing a large wound.

The 62-year-old victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 66-year-old man was arrested and charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates

