Man shot in the face by masked gunman on the run

Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot another man in the face at Brunswick Heads this morning.

A MAN has survived being shot in the face.

Police are now seeking assistance to identify the person responsible for shooting the man at Brunswick Heads this morning.

A 37-year-old man was sleeping in his Subaru station wagon, parked on the Brunswick Heads Nature Reserve access road, shortly before 6am today, when he was woken by someone tapping on the side of the vehicle.

He got out of the car and spoke with a man who had his face covered and was holding a handgun.

Police have been told the man made several threats before firing two shots towards the car owner, with one round striking him in the forehead.

He was able to run from the scene and sought assistance at Brunswick Police Station before being taken to Byron Bay Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have been told he is in a stable condition.

Investigators are now looking for a man who is described only as speaking with an Australian accent and carrying a dark-coloured handgun. At the time the man was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered.

Anyone with information is urged to call Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.