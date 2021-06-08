Menu
General view of a house believed to be linked to a shooting on Woodstock Street, Guildford. Picture: NCA NewsWire
News

Man shot in neck, car torched

by Erin Lyons
8th Jun 2021 9:19 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM

Police are investigating whether a shooting and the discovery of an abandoned, torched car in Sydney’s west are connected.

A 27-year-old remains in a serious condition after he turned up at Westmead Hospital on Monday night with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Officers then visited a home on Woodstock Street, Guildford where they spoke to several people inside.

They also discovered a car parked in the driveway which had been peppered in bullet holes.

The home was declared a crime scene.

Detectives were then called to Bennett Road, South Granville where they discovered a burnt-out vehicle.

A second crime scene was established.

It’s not yet known if the two incidents are connected, police said. But they believe it was a “targeted attack”.

Inquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

Police will address the media later on Tuesday.

