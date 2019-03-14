Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic.
Generic. Cade Mooney
Crime

Man shot in head by brother through car windscreen

Shayla Bulloch
by
14th Mar 2019 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his brother in the mouth through a car windscreen on the Sunshine Coast.

A 36-year-old man was arrested this morning at Woodford after a police investigation involving detectives from the Sunshine Coast and Moreton regions, and State Crime Command.

The incident at a Curramore property took place on February 2 where the man allegedly shot a 40-year-old man in the mouth with a .22 rifle, believed to be owned and registered to one of the people who lived at the address.

While the gun is still missing, police arrested the man this morning without incident.

He allegedly had methylamphetamine and cash in his possession.

On further search of other Woodford properties police found a stolen caravan worth about $52,000 and a drug lab.

The van was stolen from a business at Blue Pacific Rd, Deception Bay in January along with about seven others. Three have been recovered during police operations at the Coast.

The 36-year-old man will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charges with attempted murder and multiple drug and firearms offences.

attempted murder charge editors picks maroochydore magistrates court shooting sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: RSPCA put out desperate plea for foster carers

    premium_icon PHOTOS: RSPCA put out desperate plea for foster carers

    News RSPCA has seized eight horses in 'appalling condition' and are now searching for foster homes for the beasts.

    • 14th Mar 2019 10:10 AM
    CMC Rocks: QT to interview your favourite stars...

    CMC Rocks: QT to interview your favourite stars...

    Music What questions would you ask your heroes?

    • 14th Mar 2019 9:45 AM
    Why Deebing Creek is a battle of national significance

    premium_icon Why Deebing Creek is a battle of national significance

    Environment It has the hallmarks of a similar fight more than 60 years ago

    'Arrest us too': Jo breaks ranks in Aboriginal site fight

    premium_icon 'Arrest us too': Jo breaks ranks in Aboriginal site fight

    Politics Jo-Ann Miller is pressuring her colleagues to 'do the right thing'