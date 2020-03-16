Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT DATE: The Fernvale man found dead with a gunshot wound was due to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court.
COURT DATE: The Fernvale man found dead with a gunshot wound was due to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court.
News

Man shot dead on rural property was due to face court

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
16th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man who was fatally shot at a Lockyer Waters property on Saturday was due to face court on Monday.

The Gatton Star can reveal Troy Bellingham had a date before the Gatton Magistrates Court to face motor-vehicle charges.

READ MORE: Shooting victim identified as accused killer faces court

The 40-year-old Fernvale father had been charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, and offences involving registration certificates.

Addressing the court, Police Prosecutor Al Windsor said Mr Bellingham had been the “victim of the homicide on the weekend”, and as such the prosecution would not continue.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Neighbours speak of gunshot death horror

A 34-year-old Laidley Heights refrigeration mechanic, Christopher Frank, faced Ipswich Magistrates Court today charged with Mr Bellingham’s murder.

He did not apply for bail.

Gatton detectives arrested Frank at the crime scene and confirmed the men were known to each other.

Mr Bellingham was found dead by police with a gunshot wound at 12.15am on Saturday at a Markai Rd address in Lockyer Waters.

lockyer waters murder charge troy bellingham
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        USQ postpones graduation ceremonies over coronavirus

        premium_icon USQ postpones graduation ceremonies over coronavirus

        Education USQ will postpone its graduation ceremonies over coronavirus concerns, but classes will continue.

        • 16th Mar 2020 4:13 PM
        Magistrate blasts worksite ‘thuggery’

        premium_icon Magistrate blasts worksite ‘thuggery’

        News Court hears workmates clashed after ongoing dispute

        • 16th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        Top signing: Aussie player to suit up for Ipswich

        premium_icon Top signing: Aussie player to suit up for Ipswich

        Sport One of Australia’s best basketballers will soon be wearing Ipswich colours.

        • 16th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        Plans for special assistance school in aged care community

        premium_icon Plans for special assistance school in aged care community

        Council News The school will cater for disadvantaged students.

        • 16th Mar 2020 4:00 PM