Man shot dead by police in his home

The scene of the incident at Norman Gardens. Picture: Twitter/Alexandra Cullen

A MAN was shot dead by police during an altercation at a home in central Queensland last night.

It's understood police were called to a disturbance at a home on Geoff Wilson Drive at Norman Gardens, Rockhampton, just after 7pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed officers had drawn their weapons and fired, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesman could not confirm if the man was armed at the time.

The Ethical Standards Command will investigate.