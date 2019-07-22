Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been shot dead by police at a home in Doolandella. Picture: Channel 7
A man has been shot dead by police at a home in Doolandella. Picture: Channel 7
Crime

Man armed with Samurai sword shot dead by police

by Thomas Morgan, Chris Clarke
22nd Jul 2019 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been shot dead by police following a siege at a property in the Centenary suburbs in Brisbane's southwest.

A QPS spokesman said they attended an address at Cassowary St, Doolandella, about 5.20am to reports of a man armed with a samurai sword, with children also present in the house.

It is understood police shot the man dead.

Police will hold a press conference shortly to give more detail on the incident.

A man has been shot dead by police at a home in Doolandella. Picture: Channel 7
A man has been shot dead by police at a home in Doolandella. Picture: Channel 7

Police have blocked off half of Cassowary Street as they continue to investigate.

Several neighbours have said they heard a gunshot early this morning.

More Stories

Show More
crime death editors picks police shooting

Top Stories

    HUNGRY? Domino's are giving away cheese and garlic scrolls

    premium_icon HUNGRY? Domino's are giving away cheese and garlic scrolls

    Food & Entertainment Tonight might be the night for pizza with free cheese and garlic scrolls and up to 60 per cent off.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:30 AM
    YOUR SAY: Does Newstart need a boost?

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Does Newstart need a boost?

    Opinion There are plenty out there doing it tough who aren't abusing welfare

    Armed with rake: 'We're going to be on A Current Affair'

    premium_icon Armed with rake: 'We're going to be on A Current Affair'

    Crime She was armed with a rake, at one point holding it like a spear.