RACQ LifeFlight airlift a man to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he was accidentally shot by a friend on a hunting trip.
Man shot by friend on hunting trip 'lucky to survive'

Tara Miko
14th Jan 2019 3:34 PM
THE accidental shooting of a man on a hunting trip at the weekend has prompted a reminder for gun owners to review safety procedures when handling the weapons.

Country Patrol Group Inspector Danny Shaw said a man was lucky to be alive after he was shot in the abdomen by a friend near Dalby on Saturday.

The man was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Insp. Shaw said the man was "very lucky" to be alive after he was shot with the .223 calibre bolt action rifle.

"The person is recovering well in hospital," Insp. Shaw said.

"It is just key that we reinforce that it's so important that people are careful with firearms, much like with vehicles."

He said Operation Prevail was an ongoing initiative reviewing gun safety and storage with licensed firearm owners.

"Make sure the weapon is always pointed in a safe direction (and) you don't have the weapon loaded until you intend to fire it.

"It's very lucky we haven't had a fatality."

