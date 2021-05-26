Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Investigation launched after Bethania man shot by police
Investigation launched after Bethania man shot by police
News

Man shot after threatening police with a gun

by Erin Smith
26th May 2021 5:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 48-year-old Bethania man was shot after police responded to a call for help at unit last night.

Police were called to a unit block on Page St at about 11pm on May 25.

On arrival police spotted a man inside a unit holding a gun.

A woman who was known to the man was also inside the unit.

Police officers immediately tried to negotiate with the man.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man allegedly opened the door and walked towards the officers, threatening them with the gun.

Police shot the man and then rendered first aid.

The 48-year-old Bethania man was arrested and taken to hospital with a non-life threatening wound to his leg.

The woman inside the unit was not injured in the incident.

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating the incident, overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Originally published as Man shot after threatening police with a gun

More Stories

crime gun crime logan police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health shock: $550m ripped out of already sick system

        Premium Content Health shock: $550m ripped out of already sick system

        Health The Government has been accused of ripping nearly $550 million from the state’s health system even as hospitals struggle to cope.

        Legal euthanasia one step closer but regions in doubt

        Premium Content Legal euthanasia one step closer but regions in doubt

        Politics Voluntary assisted dying Qld laws move closer but regions at risk

        Shades of 1985 as state risks further blackouts

        Premium Content Shades of 1985 as state risks further blackouts

        News Brisbane power outage: Further blackouts not ruled out

        MP sets anti-vaxxers straight on Covid jab

        Premium Content MP sets anti-vaxxers straight on Covid jab

        News Shayne Neumann says the economic future of the country depends on a successful...