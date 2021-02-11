Menu
Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy
Crime

Man shares his drink with a pokie machine, ends up in court

11th Feb 2021 10:46 AM
A young Redlands man has pleaded guilty in court to a single charge of wilful damage stemming from a drunken incident at a Logan sports club.

Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22, fronted Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the incident occurred at the Lions @ Springwood sports club on the evening of July 17 last year.

Fitzpatrick approached an associate at a pokie machine about 8.50pm and inexplicably poured part of his alcoholic beverage into the note receiver.

The machine subsequently stopped working and required extensive repairs as liquid had entered the electronics, the court heard.

The court heard Fitzpatrick had no recollection of the offence due to his intoxication, but "believes he tipped in the liquid in an attempt to get his friend to stop playing and join in the socialising".

Fitzpatrick was fined $300 and ordered to pay the venue $974.24 restitution to cover repairs to the machine.

No conviction was recorded.

 

 

