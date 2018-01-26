Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

‘Please change your bathroom habits’

A husband has created a set of bathroom rules for his messy wife. Picture: ABC/Facebook
A husband has created a set of bathroom rules for his messy wife. Picture: ABC/Facebook
by Ally Foster

IN ALMOST every co-living situation there are two types of people: the person who hates if a wet towel is left on the bathroom floor, freaks out if the lid is left off the toothpaste and goes into a blind rage if someone uses their toiletries. Then there's the person who does all those things.

A Brisbane man who fits into the first category decided that something had to be done about his wife's annoying bathroom habits, which had become so bad he claims to suffer from "Bathroom Surprise Anxiety".

The Aussie plumber was so fed up with his spouse using his razor, stealing his hair products and leaving her wet towels on the floor that he outlined his grievances in an extensive and hilarious letter.

"I thought the idea of twin vanities in, meant we got our own - you know, His and Hers. Why is it then, that my vanity basin has become a permanent storage container for your make-up brushes, bottles, lipsticks and whatever other 'girl-magic' you practise," the note reads.

 

He then goes on to pinpoint the exact bathroom habits that he wants to see changed or just stopped completely.

These include never putting the lid back on the toothpaste, using his deodorant, hair products and razor, leaving her bath towel on the floor, not emptying the bathroom bin and, finally, forgetting to flush the toilet.

It's clear that he is at his wits end, having almost resorted to sabotage. "If I didn't love you write so much I may just be tempted to sabotage the toothpaste with some foreign matter (up to your imagination) to teach you a lesson," he writes.

He ends the letter with a simple message: "I love you very much - please change your bathroom habits."

The letter was posted to ABC Brisbane's Facebook page, with many people agreeing that his wife needs to change, though some may have missed the lighthearted nature of the note.

 

 

Other people thought that writing a letter wasn't the right way to address the issue and speaking to her in person would have been a better option.

 

 

Kath Rose, the recipient of the letter, told the ABC she found the note hilarious and received it in good humour.

"It's more a written warning, and I can put my hand on my heart and say it's my first written warning from my current husband. I'd like to think it's my first and final," she said.

"He made a really important point about bathroom politics and marriages and how it's important to be open about it and chat … about how you share bathrooms, because it could really be a reflection of the marriage."

Topics:  bathroom habits dysfunctional marriage editors picks marriage toilet

GALLERY: Where you snapped out and about on Australia Day

GALLERY: Where you snapped out and about on Australia Day

All the action from from pool parties, dunk tanks, community cricket matches, eating competitions and much more

Police pounce on $18 million Esk drug 'plantation'

BIG HAUL: Five men have been charged after police uncovered a sophisticated cannabis plantation at Buaraba.

Five men face charges following raid

Apply now for Queensland Youth Parliament Program

State Member for Scenic Rim Jon Krause is encouraging young people in his electorate to register for the Queensland Youth Parliament Program for 2018.

Young people aged between 15-25 are encouraged to apply

Mike Tyson advert is a sucker punch for violence survivors

An advertisement starring convicted rapist and self-confessed domestic violence perpetrator Mike Tyson is airing during the Australian Open.

Should a Mike Tyson advert be aired during the Australian Open?

Local Partners

Pregnancy leaves Coast mum with severe spinal curvature

MONEY is the only thing that stands in the way of a Coast mother keeping her quality of life after her last pregnancy led to severe spinal curvature.

Jo-Ann Miller 'put in hospital' by office pigeon colony

BIRDS: Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller has been hospitalised with pneumonia and her electorate office closed.

Electorate office closed to remove birds' feathers and excrement.

WATCH: Brown snake caught at Oakey Army Base

A brown snake like this is believed to be responsible for the man’s death. Picture: The Australian Reptile Park.

The video shows the snake slithering around the army base

'Dicing with death': RACQ implores people to know their limits

Stock image.

Plan ahead and know your limits this 'Straya Day.

BIB AND TUCKER: Famous Aussie fashion

ICONIC: Thongs are an Aussie staple.

TAKE a look at the best bib and tucker our country lays claim to.

How to save $2500 on your supermarket bill

Mums Gaby Chapman and Jen Petrovic believe they can help you save thousands on your annual grocery bill.

JEN Petrovic is one of those super-organised women that many of us aspire to be...

Teen called mum as she lay dying

Bailey Holt, 15, died in the shooting at Marshall County High School in Kentucky. Picture: Facebook

THE mother of teen who died in school shooting says her daughter called her as she...