IN ALMOST every co-living situation there are two types of people: the person who hates if a wet towel is left on the bathroom floor, freaks out if the lid is left off the toothpaste and goes into a blind rage if someone uses their toiletries. Then there's the person who does all those things.

A Brisbane man who fits into the first category decided that something had to be done about his wife's annoying bathroom habits, which had become so bad he claims to suffer from "Bathroom Surprise Anxiety".

The Aussie plumber was so fed up with his spouse using his razor, stealing his hair products and leaving her wet towels on the floor that he outlined his grievances in an extensive and hilarious letter.

"I thought the idea of twin vanities in, meant we got our own - you know, His and Hers. Why is it then, that my vanity basin has become a permanent storage container for your make-up brushes, bottles, lipsticks and whatever other 'girl-magic' you practise," the note reads.

He then goes on to pinpoint the exact bathroom habits that he wants to see changed or just stopped completely.

These include never putting the lid back on the toothpaste, using his deodorant, hair products and razor, leaving her bath towel on the floor, not emptying the bathroom bin and, finally, forgetting to flush the toilet.

It's clear that he is at his wits end, having almost resorted to sabotage. "If I didn't love you write so much I may just be tempted to sabotage the toothpaste with some foreign matter (up to your imagination) to teach you a lesson," he writes.

He ends the letter with a simple message: "I love you very much - please change your bathroom habits."

The letter was posted to ABC Brisbane's Facebook page, with many people agreeing that his wife needs to change, though some may have missed the lighthearted nature of the note.

Other people thought that writing a letter wasn't the right way to address the issue and speaking to her in person would have been a better option.

Kath Rose, the recipient of the letter, told the ABC she found the note hilarious and received it in good humour.

"It's more a written warning, and I can put my hand on my heart and say it's my first written warning from my current husband. I'd like to think it's my first and final," she said.

"He made a really important point about bathroom politics and marriages and how it's important to be open about it and chat … about how you share bathrooms, because it could really be a reflection of the marriage."