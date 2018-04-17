Menu
Cody Daniel has copped a fine for dropping his daks in front of police.
Man shakes his penis at cops outside McDonald's

Carolyn Booth
17th Apr 2018 9:52 AM

A DRUNKEN decision to drop his daks and give night revellers an eyeful has turned out to be very costly one for a 21-year-old Bundaberg man.

Cody James Daniel was so intoxicated he had "zero memory" of his actions outside McDonald's on Targo St about 3.30am on March 18, the Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

But the labourer took responsibly for his "disgraceful" behaviour, pleadeding guilty to one count each of wilful exposure, commit public nuisance and obstructing police when he appeared before Magistrate Belinda Merrin.

Bundaberg police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court police were in Targo St speaking to another member of the public when Daniel pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals.

"He exposed his penis and shook his hips and pointed at his penis," he said.

Sgt Burgess went on to say that Daniel proceeded to pull the middle finger towards police before he got into a verbal altercation with a female bystander, calling her a c--- and threatening to "f---ing smash her".

When police told Daniel he was under arrest, he resisted and had to be restrained and taken to the ground.

"It's just absolutely appalling and something the community shouldn't have to put up with," Sgt Burgess said.

"I'm loathed to say it can be dealt with by way of fines."

Duty lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court Daniel was extremely intoxicated and "remembered zero of it".

He said Daniel had been drinking since the early afternoon and by 3.30am he'd partaken in a 10 to 12-hour drinking session.

In sentencing Daniel, Ms Merrin accepted that he was extremely intoxicated but warned him that it in no way excused his behaviour.

"You need to not drink so much if that's how you're going to behave," she said.

"I want you to imagine how you'd feel if someone spoke to your girlfriend the way you did to that female.

"You just behaved disgracefully."

Daniel was fined a total of $1100 but in light of his youth and lack of like offending opted not to record a conviction.

