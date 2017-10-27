Man seriously injured in Warrego Hwy roll-over

A MAN was seriously injured after a 4WD rolled on the Warrego Hwy at North Ipswich early this morning.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with a head injury after the crash at 3.30am.

The road is clear to traffic this morning.

It was the second crash overnight, after emergency services were called to the Ipswich Mwy at Wacol at 8.30pm.

A man in his 20s was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with soft tissue injuries following a single vehicle crash.