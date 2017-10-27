News

Man seriously injured in Warrego Hwy roll-over

Emma Clarke
by

A MAN was seriously injured after a 4WD rolled on the Warrego Hwy at North Ipswich early this morning.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with a head injury after the crash at 3.30am.

The road is clear to traffic this morning.

It was the second crash overnight, after emergency services were called to the Ipswich Mwy at Wacol at 8.30pm.

A man in his 20s was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with soft tissue injuries following a single vehicle crash.

Topics:  ipswich police qps traffic crash warrego hwy

Ipswich Queensland Times
'It's a real joke': Lappers on the nose with diners

'It's a real joke': Lappers on the nose with diners

Business owner's gripe with nosiy Ipswich culture.

Interstate police looking for wanted man in Goodna

Patrick Mills

Anyone he sees him should not approach him but call 000 immediately

premium_icon Miller lashes her own on election eve

Jo-Ann Miller caught many of her colleagues off guard with the spray in Parliament. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

Premier accused of turning blind eye to corruption

Festival celebrates the life and work of India's icon

The Power of Peace Festival committee meeting with Ipswich Mayor, Andrew Antonielli.

His legacy of non-violence continues to live on.

Local Partners