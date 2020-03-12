Man seriously injured as leg trapped under truck

UPDATE 4PM: WORKPLACE Health and Safety will investigate an incident where a man's leg was pinned under a truck at Willowbank this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the service station on the Cunningham Highway about 2.20pm, where they found the man, aged 50, trapped and seriously injured.

Firefighters worked quickly to lift the truck and free the man and he was treated for severe lower leg injuries.

He was later airlifted to hospital.

Police said initial investigations suggest the truck rolled onto the man's leg as he was refuelling.

Willowbank truck incident

Read more from Andrew Korner.