Willowbank truck incident - Video 1
News

Man seriously injured as leg trapped under truck

Andrew Korner
by
12th Mar 2020 3:23 PM | Updated: 4:07 PM
UPDATE 4PM: WORKPLACE Health and Safety will investigate an incident where a man's leg was pinned under a truck at Willowbank this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the service station on the Cunningham Highway about 2.20pm, where they found the man, aged 50, trapped and seriously injured.

Firefighters worked quickly to lift the truck and free the man and he was treated for severe lower leg injuries.

He was later airlifted to hospital.

Police said initial investigations suggest the truck rolled onto the man's leg as he was refuelling.

EARLIER: A MAN will be airlifted to hospital after getting his leg pinned under a truck this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a service station on the Cunningham Hwy at Willowbank about 2.20pm, where they found the man trapped near the diesel pumps.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the man was freed about 2.40pm and left in the care of paramedics, who were treating the man for severe lower leg injuries.

An ambulance spokeswoman said the rescue chopper was being called to take the man to hospital.

Police are also on scene.

Ipswich Queensland Times

