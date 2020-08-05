Menu
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo.
Ipswich Courthouse exterior file photo. Rob Williams
News

Man seriously injured in lover’s alleged attack

Ross Irby
5th Aug 2020 11:41 AM
A WOMAN accused of attacking her lover and causing serious injuries has been allowed bail to live with her mother.

The woman, 22, appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court this week charged with wounding, which was classed as a domestic violence offence.

Her lawyer Leah Scott said the young woman, who cannot be named, had nothing of a like nature on her criminal history, and was employed.

Ms Scott said the charge of wounding came with the potential issue of self-defence, which would need further investigation.

She said no weapon was alleged to have been used.

When asked by Magistrate David Shepherd if the accused had made a complaint to police about the man, Ms Scott said she had not.

"Police material indicates he is at Princess Alexandra Hospital," she said.

Ms Scott sought for the woman to be granted bail and return to her rented home, saying the lease was in her name with her boyfriend only moving in three months ago.

"On police material the complainant was initially the aggressor," Ms Scott said.

She argued that the case would take a long time to resolve as it would have to go before Ipswich District Court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the man was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

He said the man was in hospital with serious wounds, and when released should not be put out of where he lives, despite the fact the woman held the lease.

"I'm breaking the lease," the defendant interjected on the video-audio link.

Ms Shepherd noted a defended trial was unlikely to happen until mid-2021.

The woman was granted bail but must live with her mother and grandmother. She must have no contact with the complainant.

The case will be next mentioned in court on August 19.

domestic violence offences ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court

