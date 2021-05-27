Menu
A man in his 40s has been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle at West Ipswich.
Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

kaitlyn smith
27th May 2021 5:30 PM
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle at West Ipswich.

The incident was reported at the corner of Brisbane St and Burnett St just after 4pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the patient, believed to be in 40s, sustained serious head and chest injuries.

Paramedics, including critical care and High Acuity Response unit, attended the scene.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

