Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services at an incident where a man was hit by a train at Railway Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Emergency services at an incident where a man was hit by a train at Railway Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning.
News

Queensland man seriously injured after being hit by train

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Sep 2020 10:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered serious head, back and leg injuries after he was struck by a train.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Boundary St, Railway Estate shortly after midnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics rushed the man, aged in his 40s, to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating the incident. A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was unknown if the incident was a case of "misadventure" or a "workplace incident".

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Man seriously injured after being hit by train

More Stories

hit by train queensland rail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        News The move from newspapers to websites can be a little overwhelming so we’re keen to help our subscribers get the very best out of their digital subscription.

        BREAKING: Positive COVID-19 case detected in Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content BREAKING: Positive COVID-19 case detected in Lockyer Valley

        News A POSITIVE coronavirus case has been confirmed in the Lockyer Valley.

        Two officers taken to hospital after fire lit in prison

        Premium Content Two officers taken to hospital after fire lit in prison

        News Prisoners under lockdown lit a fire with increased restrictions clearly taking a...

        Police investigating early morning Somerset shed fire

        Premium Content Police investigating early morning Somerset shed fire

        News A fire that left a shed nearly collapsed is under investigation.