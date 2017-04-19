Man seriously injured after being hit by bus

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a bus outside the new Coles supermarket at Silkstone.

Paramedics were called to Blackstone Rd about 1.30pm, where they treated a man for serious chest and head injuries.

There were also six passengers on the bus who were assessed but cleared of any injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service says the high acuity unit was sent to the scene and the man, who is believed to be aged in his 30s, has been transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The incident followed another crash nearby about 7am today, involving a collision between a car and motorcycle.

A man aged in his 60s was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries following that incident.