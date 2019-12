The man was understood to be working underneath the car when it fell. Picture: Jerad Williams

The man was understood to be working underneath the car when it fell. Picture: Jerad Williams

A MAN has been left with serious leg injuries after being crushed by a car this morning.

It's understood a man was working underneath a car when it fell on him, crushing his leg.

Paramedics were called to the private address in Arundel shortly after 9.40am.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in stable condition with serious leg injuries.

More to come.