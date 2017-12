Emergency services at the scene of a workplace accident in Yatala. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast

A MAN suffered serious injuries in a workplace incident involving a cherry picker at a construction site in Yatala this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the site at 10.23am.

Initial reports were that the man had suffered serious injuries.

Workplace Health and Safety have been approached for comment.

More to come.