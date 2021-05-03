Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after two motorbikes collided on a property in Rosewood on Sunday night.
A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after two motorbikes collided on a property in Rosewood on Sunday night.
News

Man seriously hurt after two motorbikes collide

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd May 2021 7:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 40s was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after two motorcycles collided on a rural property in Ipswich on Sunday night.

Paramedics, including critical care, transported the man to Princess Alexandra Hospital from a private property in Rosewood at 9.30pm.

He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition and suffered a significant foot injury.

The other rider declined transport to hospital.

In a separate crash overnight, one person was taken to Ipswich Hospital after rolling their vehicle on Redbank Plains Road in Bellbird Park at 11.30pm.

They transported in a stable condition.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Final duel: See Ipswich side chase glory at Qld titles

        Premium Content Final duel: See Ipswich side chase glory at Qld titles

        Hockey Watch the well-drilled Ipswich women’s team challenge for a winning finish at the state tournament. See why coach satisfied with progression so far.

        Springborg confirms tilt at LNP top job

        Premium Content Springborg confirms tilt at LNP top job

        News Grassroots members are angry with the current administration

        Free green bin service offered in bid to curb huge wastage

        Premium Content Free green bin service offered in bid to curb huge wastage

        Council News The council is offering its green waste service for free for a limited period of...

        Dicing with death: The top things kids put in their mouths

        Premium Content Dicing with death: The top things kids put in their mouths

        Parenting The state’s children’s hospital has revealed the top 10 sometimes deadly things...