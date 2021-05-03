Man seriously hurt after two motorbikes collide

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after two motorbikes collided on a property in Rosewood on Sunday night.

A MAN in his 40s was rushed to hospital in Brisbane after two motorcycles collided on a rural property in Ipswich on Sunday night.

Paramedics, including critical care, transported the man to Princess Alexandra Hospital from a private property in Rosewood at 9.30pm.

He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition and suffered a significant foot injury.

The other rider declined transport to hospital.

In a separate crash overnight, one person was taken to Ipswich Hospital after rolling their vehicle on Redbank Plains Road in Bellbird Park at 11.30pm.

They transported in a stable condition.

