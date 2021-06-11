Man seriously hurt after trucks, ute collide on hwy

Traffic banks up after a multi-vehicle crash at Haigslea. Picture: Cam Jay

A man is in a serious condition at a Brisbane hospital after a ute and two trucks collided at Haigslea.

The incident was reported on the Warrego Hwy about 6.45pm on Thursday evening.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it appeared the driver of the ute lost control moments before the collision, forcing shut the major highway for more than an hour.

Heavy traffic was reportedly experienced for sometime as the forensic crash unit investigated.

The patient, believed to be in his 30s, sustained injuries to his head, neck and chest.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A critical care paramedic was on board for transport.

No other injuries were reported.