Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Traffic banks up after a multi-vehicle crash at Haigslea. Picture: Cam Jay
Traffic banks up after a multi-vehicle crash at Haigslea. Picture: Cam Jay
News

Man seriously hurt after trucks, ute collide on hwy

kaitlyn smith
11th Jun 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is in a serious condition at a Brisbane hospital after a ute and two trucks collided at Haigslea.

The incident was reported on the Warrego Hwy about 6.45pm on Thursday evening.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it appeared the driver of the ute lost control moments before the collision, forcing shut the major highway for more than an hour.

Heavy traffic was reportedly experienced for sometime as the forensic crash unit investigated.

The patient, believed to be in his 30s, sustained injuries to his head, neck and chest.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A critical care paramedic was on board for transport.

No other injuries were reported.

car vs truck haigslea warrego hwy crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular macaron business to open first shop front

        Premium Content Popular macaron business to open first shop front

        Business The store is expected to pump out more than 3000 macarons a day. The business owner is now looking to hire 10 staff.

        ‘Long way to go’ in fight to end domestic violence

        Premium Content ‘Long way to go’ in fight to end domestic violence

        Crime Vanessa Fowler joins Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Council

        Sisters questioned over crane truck hire demise

        Premium Content Sisters questioned over crane truck hire demise

        News A court has heard a company owed $1.1 million in tax when it failed.