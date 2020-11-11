Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man suffered serious burns from a backyard fire in Glenwood last night. Picture: File photo
A man suffered serious burns from a backyard fire in Glenwood last night. Picture: File photo
News

Man seriously burnt in backyard fire overnight

Frances Klein
11th Nov 2020 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s was hospitalised after being seriously burnt by a backyard fire on a property at Glenwood last night.

The man suffered serious burns to his face, chest and arms during the incident about 6.40pm, the Queensland Ambulance Service reported.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a serious but stable condition, QAS reported.

 

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

- Ex-Stirling Homes owner levels assault allegation in court

- REVEALED: How every Gympie childcare centre compares

- FIRST LOOK: New drive-through Maccas opens soon near Gympie

More Stories

bonfire emergency fire glenwood gympie ambulance gympie hospital man burnt
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Girl’s face slashed in alleged broken glass attack

        Premium Content Girl’s face slashed in alleged broken glass attack

        News A teenager is accused of a horrific attack on a little girl that left her requiring emergency surgery

        TRIBUTE: Father figure Reg Tohia fought until the very end

        Premium Content TRIBUTE: Father figure Reg Tohia fought until the very end

        News Popular former Bundamba State Secondary College volunteer Reg Tohia has died from...

        FIFO worker chose wrong tree for late night tomfoolery

        Premium Content FIFO worker chose wrong tree for late night tomfoolery

        News A man has been hit with an extraordinary damage bill after breaking a tree

        Druggie’s partner told to ‘be quiet’ during court hearing

        Premium Content Druggie’s partner told to ‘be quiet’ during court hearing

        Crime THE man’s partner tried to answer the magistrates questions from the gallery.